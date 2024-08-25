Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,692. The stock has a market cap of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

