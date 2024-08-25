Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $57.24. 12,116,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,702. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

