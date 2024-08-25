Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 29,399 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

