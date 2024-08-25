Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VNQ traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.90.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

