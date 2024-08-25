Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 13,492 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 286,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,129. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

