Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. 169,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

