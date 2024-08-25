Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 694 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.86. 2,938,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

