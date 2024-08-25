Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 9,533 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $52.54. 561,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

