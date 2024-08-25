Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

ARGT stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 38,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,277. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

