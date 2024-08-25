Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.4 %

COKE stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,350.00. 50,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $972.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $614.22 and a 12-month high of $1,374.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.