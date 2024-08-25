Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 500.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 876,326 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 735,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 357,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $3,276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,493,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,319,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $3,276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,493,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,319,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,800 shares of company stock worth $6,643,440 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

