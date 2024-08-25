Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,553 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

