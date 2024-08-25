Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Trading Down 0.3%

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.
