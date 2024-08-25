Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. 11,682,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

