Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Vicinity Centres’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35% Vicinity Centres N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Vicinity Centres’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.83 $47.50 million $0.26 99.04 Vicinity Centres N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Vicinity Centres, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 3 1 2.67 Vicinity Centres 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Vicinity Centres.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Vicinity Centres on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

About Vicinity Centres

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 59 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 30 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has 24,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.