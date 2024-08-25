Comparing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and NewRiver REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71% NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewRiver REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and NewRiver REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.41%. Given Saul Centers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and NewRiver REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.71 $52.69 million $1.73 23.61 NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Summary

Saul Centers beats NewRiver REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Free Report)

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. In addition we manage 18 retail parks and 5 shopping centres on behalf of Capital Partners, taking our total Assets Under Management to £1.3 billion. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long-term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.