Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $7.20. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 5,557 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.