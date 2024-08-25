Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

NYSE CON opened at $23.40 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

