Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CON

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CON opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.