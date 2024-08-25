Core Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Core Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.1% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $515,147,000 after buying an additional 84,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.75. 3,506,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

