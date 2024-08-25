Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 296 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,014,029 shares of company stock worth $581,682,074. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 11,820,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,990,260. The company has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

