Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.