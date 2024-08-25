Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,488,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

