Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,787 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 16,863,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,038,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

