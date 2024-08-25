Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares. The firm has a market cap of $831.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.