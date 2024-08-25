Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $183.76 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $183.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $5.12 or 0.00007905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.