Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $193.07 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $5.05 or 0.00007870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00042070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

