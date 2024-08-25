Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 1,011,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

