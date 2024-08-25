Creditcoin Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $164.60 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.