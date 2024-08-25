Critical Review: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06% Pervasip -16.07% N/A -21.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MariMed and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million 0.57 -$16.03 million ($0.04) -5.60 Pervasip $15.77 million 0.05 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MariMed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and Pervasip, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MariMed beats Pervasip on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty's Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio's brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

