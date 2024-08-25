Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 1.9 %

CROX stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.69. 1,059,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.27.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

