CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.83

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and traded as high as $20.60. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 72,589 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $783.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

