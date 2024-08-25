CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

CSP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

CSP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Insider Transactions at CSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,175,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,175,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,252 shares of company stock worth $242,193 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSP in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

