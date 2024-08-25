Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $322.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.67 and its 200-day moving average is $282.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

