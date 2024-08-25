Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $47.43. 4,430,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

