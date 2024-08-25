Cypress Capital Group Has $1.15 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.02. 1,962,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $185.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.