Cypress Capital Group Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWB traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.14. 354,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.57 and a 200 day moving average of $289.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

