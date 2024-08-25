Cypress Capital Group Has $7.29 Million Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares India 50 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 55,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,987. The firm has a market cap of $965.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

