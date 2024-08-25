Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,444 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.47. 4,523,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

