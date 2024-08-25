Cypress Capital Group Sells 83 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $56,518,687. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,116.57. The company had a trading volume of 256,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,621. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,078.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,062.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

