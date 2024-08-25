Cypress Capital Group Sells 97 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,003,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.