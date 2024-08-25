Cypress Capital Group Takes $200,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 9,928,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

