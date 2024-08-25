Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $2.25. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

