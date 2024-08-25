DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $88.09 million and $4.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,649,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

