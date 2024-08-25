David Kennon Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after buying an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,453,000 after buying an additional 105,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $63.44. 2,022,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

