Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares.

Delek Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.45 million for the quarter.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

