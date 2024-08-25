Destination Wealth Management Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in RTX by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in RTX by 758.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.52. 3,427,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

