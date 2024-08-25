Destination Wealth Management Sells 318 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,561. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

