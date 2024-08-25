Destination Wealth Management Sells 41 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $2,059,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CAT traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $348.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,098. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

