Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $105.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.39.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

